AFC Cup 2019 Knockout Stage Draw: ASEAN winners Becamex or Hanoi to face Altyn Asyr in Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinal

The AFC Cup 2019 knockout stages draw took place at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Tuesday and the paths to the final for seven teams, including two from Vietnam, became clearer.

Becamex Binh Duong FC will host Hanoi FC in the first leg of the ASEAN Zonal Final at the Go Dau Stadium on July 31 while Hanoi will host the second leg at the Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi on August 7.

And that concludes the @AFCCup 2019 Knockout Stage Draw. Here's a round up of the knockout stage fixtures that will be played in the #AFCCup2019 over the next few months.

The winners of the ASEAN Zone will then face Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr FC in the Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinal to be played in the month of August.

Meanwhile, South Asia Zone winners Abahani Dhaka of Bangladesh will taken East Asia Zone winners April 25 SC of DPR Korea in the other Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinal.

Only seven clubs are left alive in the AFC Cup 2019 including V.League champions Hanoi Football Club and their local rivals Becamex Binh Duong FC who will face each other in the ASEAN Zonal Final later this month.

Altyn Asyr FC of Turkmenistan await ASEAN champions Becamex Binh Duong FC or Hanoi FC in the Inter-Zone Play-off Semifinal. Bangladesh's Abahani Dhaka will take on DPR Korea's April 25 SC in the other semifinal.

The ASEAN winners are to join Abahani Dhaka (Bangladesh) from South Asia, Altyn Asyr (Turkmenistan) from Central Asia and April 25 SC (DPR Korea) from East Asia who had already booked a place in the Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinals after topping their respective groups.

The winners of the inter-zone will then face the winners of the West Asia Zonal Final between Al Ahed FC (Lebanon) and Al Jazeera Club (Jordan) for the ultimate prize slated for November 2.

