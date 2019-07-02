LIVE: AFC Cup 2019 – Knockout stage draw

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the AFC Cup knockout stage draw. As several teams get drawn against each other in their quest for glory, follow the process via our live blog here.

We’re firmly into the latter half of the AFC Cup 2019, with the number of teams starting to thin out. July 2 brings about some order to the chaos that is the knockout stage, with teams finally finding out their knockout stage opponents.

The two Zonal finals of the tournament are already set. In the ASEAN Zone, Hanoi FC meet fellow Vietnamese team Becamex Binh Duong while Al-Jazeera face Al-Ahed in the West Asia Zone.

With that out of the picture, four teams need to be drawn in the Inter-zonal playoff semi-final – Altyn Asyr, Dhaka Abahani, April 25, and the winners of the ASEAN Zonal final.

