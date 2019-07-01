PSM Makassar climb six places in AFC Club Rankings; Chennaiyin FC also rise despite AFC Cup 2019 exit

Indonesia Liga 1 side PSM Makassar have climbed six spots to reach 103rd in the AFC Club Rankings, thanks to their AFC Cup 2019 campaign where they reached the ASEAN Zonal Semifinals.

PSM Makassar had defeated Vietnam’s Becamex Binh Duong 2-1 in the ASEAN Zonal Semifinal second leg last week, but were knocked out as the V.League side progressed on away goals rule after a 2-2 aggregate score.

Though they might not be in contention for a place in the Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinals, PSM’s semifinal journey have done their AFC Club Rankings a world of good.

According to rankings calculator Footy Rankings, PSM will rise from 109th to 103rd in the rankings table after their zonal semifinal appearance in the AFC Cup.

Meanwhile, their opponents in the semis, Becamex will continue to stay put in the 78th spot. Meanwhile, the other ASEAN Zonal finalists Hanoi FC fall a place to 67th as West Asia Zonal finalists Al Jazeera Club of Jordan pip them to the 66th position.

Philippines Football League side Ceres-Negros FC, who lost out to Hanoi, meanwhile are ranked 31st in Asia and continue as the top-ranked club from ASEAN.

Newly-crowned Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) are the No. 2 ASEAN side in AFC Club Rankings sitting at 32nd while Buriram United of Thailand are third in ASEAN despite falling to 35th place in Asia.

[AFC rankings update : Club Ranking]

These are some big changes in the club rankings this week.

🇮🇳 @ChennaiyinFC 95th (+ 5)

🇮🇩 @PSM_Makassar 103rd (+ 6)

🇭🇰 Tai Po 113th (+ 6)

🇰🇬 @FCDordoi 120th (+ 6)https://t.co/vCVcL7Q5AH — Footy Rankings (@FootyRankings) June 26, 2019

Meanwhile, Indian Super League outfit Chennaiyin FC have climbed five spots to 95th despite a group stage elimination from the AFC Cup 2019. They were previously ranked 100th in Asia.

Chennaiyin, with 11 points, finished second behind Bangladesh’s Abahani Dhaka Limited, with 13, after some late drama on the final matchday in Group E.

Abahani who have made it as one of the four teams in the Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinals have improved their ranking to 93rd in Asia.