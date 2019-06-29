Vietnam Football Federation reward Becamex Binh Duong, Hanoi FC with huge bonuses for AFC Cup 2019 success

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) have loosened their purse strings to reward Vietnamese clubs Becamex Binh Duong and Hanoi FC who reached the ASEAN Zonal Final of the AFC Cup 2019.

V.League champions Hanoi FC had defeated Philippines Football League side Ceres-Negros FC 3-2 on aggregate to reach the ASEAN Zonal Final of the AFC Cup for the first time in their history.

Meanwhile, Becamex needed the help of away goal rules to overcome Indonesia Liga 1 outfit PSM Makassar after the two-legged ASEAN Zonal Semifinal tie ended 2-2 after 180 minutes of football.

As a result, the VFF, the football governing body of Vietnam, have rewarded the two sides with VND 300 million each (around US$ 13,000).

The two sides will now meet in the zonal final next month for the right to progress to the Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinals.

Hanoi FC will host local rivals Becamex in the first leg at the Hang Day stadium on July 31 while the second leg to be played at the Go Dau Stadium in Binh Duong will take place on August 7.

Abahani Dhaka from South Asia Zone, Altyn Asyr from Central Asia Zone and April 25 SC from the East Asia Zone have already booked their places in the Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinals — the draw for which is to be held on July 2.