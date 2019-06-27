AFC Cup 2019: Altyn Asyr through to Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinals after holding FC Istiklol to 1-1 draw

Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr have made the Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinals of the AFC Cup 2019 from Central Asia Zone after they held Tajikistan’s FC Istiklol to a 1-1 draw on the final matchday in Group D.

Altyn Asyr only had to avoid a defeat against their Tajik opponents on Wednesday and the visitors went ahead in the 49th minute when Altymyrat Annadurdyyew scored at the Central Republican Stadium in Dushanbe.

Hosts Istiklol restored the parity eight minutes later through Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, however they failed to find a winning goal that would have put them through to the Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinals of the competition.

Altyn Asyr finished with 10 points from six group matches while Istiklol took the second spot with eight points.

The Turkmenistan champions will be joined in the inter-zone play-off semifinals by DPR Korea’s April 25 SC (East Asia Zone), Bangladesh’s Abahani Dhaka (South Asia Zone) and the winners of the ASEAN Zonal Semifinal between Becamex Binh Duong and Hanoi FC.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyz Republic’s Dordoi Bishkek defeated Tajik League side FK Khujand 3-0 in an inconsequential match of Group D. Wahyat Orazsahedow, Mirlan Murzaev and Artur Valikayev scored for the Kyrgyz outfit who finished the match with 10 players after Kairat Zhyrgalbek Uulu was sent off in the 73rd minute.

(Photo courtesy: The AFC)