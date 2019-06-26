AFC Cup 2019: April 25 SC join Abahani Dhaka in Inter-Zone Play-off Semifinals despite 1-0 defeat to Kitchee SC

Group I of the AFC Cup 2019 came to a conclusion on Wednesday with Kitchee SC defeating April 25 SC 1-0 and Hang Yuen holding Wofoo Tai Po FC to a 1-1 draw.

However, the defeat to the Hong Kong Premier League outfit at the Mong Kok Stadium did not deter DPR Korea’s April 25 from becoming one of the four teams in the Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinals of this season’s AFC Cup.

Brazilian forward Fernando scored the only goal of the game in the 39th minute to give Kitchee a second-placed finish in the group with 10 points. The North Korea outfit, meanwhile, finished top of the group with 15 points winning all but one of their six group stage matches in the competition.

April 25 join Abahani Dhaka who progressed from Group E at the expense of Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC while they will also be joined by the winners of Group D (either of Altyn Asyr or Istiklol) as well as the winners of the ASEAN Zonal Semifinal between Becamex Binh Duong and Hanoi FC — both from Vietnam.

Meanwhile, Hang Yuen and Tai Po played out a 1-1 draw in a dead rubber game at the Taipei Stadium. Chan Siu Kwan had given visitors Tai Po the lead in the 24th minute, but Joo Ikseong equalised for Hang Yuen in the 65th minute to collect their first point in the AFC Cup this season.

Tai Po finished their AFC Cup 2019 campaign with eight points.