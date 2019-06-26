AFC Cup 2019: Binh Duong hold off PSM to set up all-Vietnam ASEAN Zone final

Becamex Binh Duong are through to the AFC Cup 2019 ASEAN Zone final after beating PSM Makassar on away goals following a 2-2 aggregate draw in the zonal semi-finals.

Having claimed a 1-0 win in last week’s first leg, it looked as though Binh Duong would be cruising to victory as they took the lead just before halftime in Wednesday’s return encounter at the Pakansari Stadium.

AFC Cup 2019: PSM Makassar 0-1 Becamex Binh Duong (Wander Luiz 45+4′)

A short corner routine saw the ball played to Ho Tan Tai and his dangerous right-wing delivery found Wander Luiz, who did well to climb high and divert an inch-perfect header in off the bar.

But, in the 75th minute, the hosts gave themselves a glimmer of hope when Zulham Zamrun beat his man for pace and hung a ball up at the back post, where Tan Tai inexplicably sent a powerful header into the back of his own net.

AFC Cup 2019: PSM Makassar 1-1 Becamex Binh Duong (Ho Tan Tai Own Goal 75′)

Things then got really interesting with three minutes remaining with Zulham once again the architect, as his corner was met by an unmarked Aaron Evans with a cushioned volley past Tran Duc Cuong to level the scores on aggregate.

AFC Cup 2019: PSM Makassar 2-1 Becamex Binh Duong (Aaron Evans 87′)

Nonetheless, PSM just had been left with too big a mountain climb as Binh Duong held out for the remainder of the contest to advance on away goals into the ASEAN Zone final, where they will meet Vietnamese compatriots Hanoi FC.

PSM MAKASSAR: Rivki Mokodompit, Asnawi Bahar, Abdul Rahman Sulaiman (Ferdinand Sinaga 81’), Aaron Evans, Beny Wahyudi, Marc Klok, Rizky Pellu (Zulham Zamrun 46’), Rasyid Bakri (Guy Junior 73’), Wiljan Pluim, Muhammad Rachmat, Eero Markkanen.

BECAMEX BINH DUONG: Tran Duc Cuong, Ho Tan Tai, Nguyen Thanh Long, Ali Rabo, Nguyen Thanh Thao, Nguyen Tien Linh (Ho Sy Giap 66’), Nguyen Trong Huy (Dinh Hoang Max 64’), Le Tan Tai, Victor Mansaray, Nguyen Anh Duc, Wander Luiz.