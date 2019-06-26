LIVE: AFC Cup 2019 – PSM Makassar vs Becamex Binh Duong

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the AFC Cup tie between PSM Makassar and Becamex Binh Duong. You can follow the match via our live blog here.

Becamex Binh Duong met PSM Makassar in the AFC Cup ASEAN Zonal semi-final, after qualifying as the best runners-up. The Vietnam-based side then beat their Indonesian opponents by one goal to nil in the first leg, despite going a man down.

Considering the circumstances, Becamex registered a shock win over PSM Makassar in the first leg of the AFC Cup zonal semi-final. However, the Indonesian side are now at home, where they will have a considerable advantage. Despite that, if Becamex manage to score even once during regular time, PSM will have to reply with at least three goals to avoid elimination.

The winner of this match will face Hanoi FC in the ASEAN Zonal Final, after the Vietnamese side beat Ceres Negros on June 25, 2019.

You can follow the Zonal semi-final between PSM Makassar and Becamex Binh Duong live here: