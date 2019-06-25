AFC Cup 2019: PSM Makassar vs Becamex Binh Duong live stream, updates, when and where to watch

PSM Makassar will host Becamex Binh Duong for the second leg fixture in 2019 AFC Cup. Currently, Becamex Binh Duong are leading 1-0 aggregate after their ten-man team defeated PSM Makassar in the first leg.

Despite commendable efforts at defending by both the teams, the Vietnamese side was the one that came top. They stole the victory by scoring the only goal in their match. Therefore, Becamex Binh Duong will look to continue in the same momentum.

Their opponents PSM Makassar said that the situation isn’t ideal but he is confident in his team’s performance and expects PSM Makassar to prevail even if this isn’t what they planned. “I am sure PSM can make it through to final by winning the second leg at our home. The team atmosphere is perfect. The players are motivated to get the best result in the AFC Cup”, said the Indonesian side’s boss Darije Kalezic.

Will the hosts be successful in turning this into their favour?

When to watch?

The match between PSM Makassar and Becamex Binh Duong will take place on June 26, and kicks-off at 4:30 PM HKT.

The Pakansari Stadium in West Java, Indonesia will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the 2019 AFC Cup action.

You can also follow the match via our live blog: