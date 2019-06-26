Al Jazeera come back from three goals down against Al Jaish to book a spot in AFC Cup 2019 West Asia Zonal Final

Jordan’s Al Jazeera Club scripted a stunning comeback against Al Jaish SC in the AFC Cup 2019 West Asia Zonal Semifinal second leg as they overturned a three-goal deficit from the first leg to book a place in the final.

Al Jazeera had needed a miracle after losing the first leg held at Bahrain 3-0 and a miracle they did produce as they defeated their Syrian opponents 4-0 at the Amman International Stadium on Tuesday.

Al Jazeera will now face Lebanese Premier League side Al Ahed FC who had defeated Jordan’s Al Wehdat FC 1-0 on aggregate in the other West Asia Zonal Semifinal on Monday.

Facing an uphill task, hosts Al Jazeera wasted no time to get into the business as Abdullah Al Atta opened their scoring as early as the fifth minute, but Al Jaish would still have fancied their chances still enjoying a two-goal cushion over the Jordanians.

The visitors managed to contain the desperate hosts in the first half as the score remained 1-0 at the break, but Al Jazeera once again came out of the blocks flying at the start of the second half winning a penalty two minutes in.

Noor Al Rawabdeh’s cross from the right was handled by Al Jaish defender Youssef Al Hamwi inside the box and the referee had no hesitation to point to the spot. Jordan international Feras Shelbaieh, who had provided the assist for the first goal, made no mistake from the penalty spot as he made it 2-0 to the hosts.

The third goal — the one that levelled things up on aggregate — was scored in the 65th minute by Ahmad Al Essawi who headed in a cross from Fadi Al Natour to make it 3-0 on the day and 3-3 on aggregate.

FT: Al Jazeera 🇯🇴 4 – 0 🇸🇾 Al Jaish Al Jazeera made this bout look easy coming back from a 3 goal deficit to sealing their spot in the Finals of the West Zonal’s. They will play Al Ahed of Lebanon.#AFCCup2019 #JAZvJSH pic.twitter.com/QR0ExdqbKR — AFC Cup (@AFCCup) June 25, 2019

With either sides failing to find a winning goal and the clock ticking into the injury time, extra time was on the horizon. But Al Jazeera had other plans as they found the winner to complete a thrilling comeback in the third minute of the second half injury time.

Al Essawi turned provider this time as his corner kick was turned in by defender Zaid Jaber at the near post to send the crowd to delirium.

The game descended into chaos as tempers flared following the goal with Al Jazeera’s Al Atta and Al Jaish’s Mohammed Al Wakid both seeing red cards.

Al Jazeera will now face Al Ahed in the West Asia Zonal Final of the AFC Cup 2019 — the first leg of which is to be held on September 24.