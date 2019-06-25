AFC Cup 2019: Five talking points as Hanoi FC beat Ceres Negros to progress to the Zonal Final

Hanoi FC faced Ceres Negros in the 2019 AFC Cup Zonal semi-finals. The Vietnam-based side was up on away goals after the first leg and ensured their passage after a routine two-one win. Here are the talking points from this one.

#1 Hanoi in full control from the start

Hanoi FC and Ceres Negros went into the second leg of the AFC Cup Zonal semifinal level on aggregate. The two sides had played out a one-one draw last week when Bienvenido Maranon and Pape Omar Faye had scored for either side. However, Omar Faye’s goal had given a slight advantage to the Vietnamese side due to the away goal rule.

Playing at home, Hanoi FC began the match in an advantageous position. And they soon made it count, launching attack after attack at the Ceres-Negros defence. Some last-ditch defending, poor finishing and good luck prevented Ceres from going behind in the first half.

However, the Philippines side eventually broke down, allowing Hanoi FC to score twice.

#2 Omar Faye gives Hanoi a deserved lead

AFC Cup 2019: Hanoi FC 1-0 Ceres Negros FC (Pape Omar Faye 59′)

It was Pape Omar Faye’s goal in the AFC Cup Zonal semifinal first leg that had put Hanoi FC in a solid position. All they had to do tonight, was to keep Ceres-Negros from scoring and their passage to the Zonal Final would be secure.

While the Vietnamese side eventually failed to keep a cleansheet, they did secure passage to the final thanks to Omar Faye again. The Senegalese forward popped up in the box at the right moment to put his side one-nil in front, thereby claiming the rewards for continuous pressure.

Omar Faye’s goal put Hanoi two-one up on aggregate. However, there was still room for a Ceres comeback. That hopes were soon quashed by Nguyen Van Quyet, who put the game to bed.

#3 Van Quyet puts the game to bed

AFC Cup 2019: Hanoi FC 2-0 Ceres Negros FC (Nguyen Van Quyet 64′)

It was Nguyen Van Quyet, who did all the hard work for Hanoi FC’s opening goal of the AFC Cup Zonal semifinal second leg. The Hanoi C captain burst through the defence before laying it on a plate for Omar Faye, who gave his side the lead just before the hour mark.

However, it was Van Quyet, who ultimately proved to be the match winner for Hanoi. The forward pushed on and scored the second goal just five minutes after the opener, giving the Vietnamese side a two-goal lead.

Hanoi were cruising with twenty-five minutes left into the match. Moreover, Ceres had done nothing considerable in the match to trouble the home side. However, they did manage to make things interesting right at the end.

#4 Ceres turn up too late

AFC Cup 2019: Hanoi FC 2-1 Ceres Negros FC (Curt Dizon 85′)

It took midway through the second half for Ceres-Negors to make a noteworthy attempt on the Hanoi FC goal. Despite that, they found themselves just a goal down with five minutes to play, with all the momentum in their favour.

Stephan Schrock assisted Curt Dizon to bring the Philippines side within one of Hanoi FC. Dizon’s goal flipped the switch in Ceres’s favour, who suddenly found themselves on top despite being on the backfoot for much of the match.

Ceres threw everyone forward in a desperate attempt to level the match and advance through away goals. Goalkeeper Roland Muller found himself in the opposition box too during the final minutes. However, some solid defending by Hanoi sealed Ceres’s fate.

#5 AFC Cup Zonal Finals await Hanoi FC

Hanoi FC have had a stellar AFC Cup campaign so far. The Vietnamese side broke a competition record in their very first game, beating Nagaland by ten goals to nil. They then manoeuvred there way through a tricky group, making it to the ASEAN Zonal semi-final. A resounding win in the latter stage means that they now have a chance at the Zonal Final.

In the final, they will face either fellow Vietnamese side Becamex Binh Duong or PSM Makassar, who themselves have been quite explosive. Nevertheless, Hanoi’s growth over the past two years is prevalent. From exiting the competition in the group stage to making it all the way into the zonal semifinal, while also defeating one of the best club sides in South-East Asia, Hanoi has come a long way.

However, the question which now must be asked – can they go past the Zonal Final?

(Image credits: AFC Cup)