LIVE: AFC Cup 2019 – Hanoi FC vs Ceres Negros

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the AFC Cup tie between Hanoi FC and Ceres Negros. You can follow the match via our live blog here.

Two ASEAN giants meet again, as Hanoi FC take on Ceres NEgros in the AFC Cup ASEAN Zonal semi-finals second leg. The two teams played each other one week ago and came out with a one-one draw, with both goals being scored within a ten-minute period.

This tie is even as we head into the second leg of the zonal semi-final. However, Hanoi FC will have a considerable advantage going into this one, since they are playing at home and have an away goal in the bank. Nevertheless, an early goal from Ceres Negros could make things interesting, while two could put them on top outright, due to the away goal rule.

You can follow the AFC Cup tie between Hanoi FC and Ceres Negros via our live blog here: