AFC Cup 2019: Al Ahed through to West Asia Zonal Final after holding Al Wehdat to goalless draw

Al Ahed FC progressed to the West Asia Zonal Final of the AFC Cup 2019 after holding Al Wehdat SC to a goalless draw at the Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium in Beirut on Monday.

The Lebanese Football League outfit had defeated their Jordanian opponents 1-0 in the first leg held at Amman last week and thereby booked a spot in the final thanks to a 1-0 aggregate win.

They will now face the winners of the other West Asia Zonal Semifinal tie between Jordan’s Al Jazeera Club and Syrian Premier League side Al Jaish SC taking place on Tuesday. Al Jaish are leading the tie after recording a 3-0 win the semifinal first leg.



Chances were far and few between in the second leg fixture at Beirut, and it was Al Ahed who almost strengthened their position in the tie when Ahmad Zerik hit the woodwork with a long-range effort in the 22nd minute.

Al Wehdat had a gilt-edged opportunity to draw level on aggregate when Saeed Al Murjan had an empty net to score into in the 31st minute, but Khalil Khamis was there to clear the effort off the goalline and maintain his side’s advantage.

Al Wehdat continued to find an opening past the Al Ahed defence in the second half, but the Lebanese side’s defender held strong to deny the Jordanians.

In the end, it was Mohamad Kdouh’s towering header from the first leg that made all the difference as the Lebanese champions sailed into the West Asia Zonal Final of the AFC Cup.