AFC Cup 2019: Hanoi FC vs Ceres-Negros live stream, updates, when and where to watch

In the ongoing AFC Cup 2019 Zonal semi-finals, Hanoi FC is set to host Ceres Negros for their second leg fixture. The two teams are currently tied at 1-1 with Hanoi FC bearing an advantage from their away goal.

Hanoi FC are keen on hosting Ceres Negros where the hosts will look to register a couple of goals in the beginning to create more dominance. Despite their impressive run so far, Hanoi FC head coach Chu Dinh Nghiem believes that his players have to work harder in their upcoming encounter.

Addressing his approach towards the upcoming encounter against Ceres Negros, Chu Dinh Nghiem said, “[On Tuesday], I believe there will be more goals. But we would not have liked to come into this game with a 0-0 draw from the first leg. Ceres-Negros are an experienced side at the AFC Cup and Hanoi FC’s away record in the competition has not been that great.”

Ceres Negros appeared strong in their last match but they will look to improve their defence. If they manage to score more away goals tomorrow they will find themselves moving past the Vietnamese side in the semifinal.

When to watch?

The match between Hanoi FC vs Ceres-Negros will take place on June 24, and kicks-off at 8:00 PM HKT.

The Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi, Vietnam will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the 2019 AFC Cup action.