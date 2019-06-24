AFC Cup 2019: PSM Makassar hoping to bounce back against Binh Duong despite defeat in first leg of ASEAN Zonal Semifinal

PSM Makassar head coach Darije Kalezic is confident that his side can progress to the ASEAN Zonal Final of the AFC Cup 2019 despite a 1-0 defeat to Becamex Binh Duong in the semifinal first leg.

Vietnamese side Binh Duong were down to 10 men in the first leg held at the Go Dau Stadium in Vietnam, but scored the only goal of the game through Nguyen Tien Linh in the 80th minute to stun the Indonesian visitors.

AFC Cup 2019: Becamex Bình Dương 1-0 PSM Makassar – Nguyễn Tiến Linh (80’)

However, PSM boss Kalezic is fancying his side’s chances of reaching the final of the AFC Cup ASEAN Zone. “I am sure PSM can make it through to final by winning the second leg at our home,” said the Swiss tactician.

“Team atmosphere is perfect. The players are motivated to get the best result in the AFC Cup,” he said ahead of the semifinal second leg to be held at the Pakansari Stadium on Wednesday, June 26.

FULL-TIME! | Becamex Binh Duong 🇻🇳 1-0 @PSM_Makassar 🇮🇩 1⃣🆙 The Vietnamese club will take a slim lead into the second leg next week. Can Makassar bounce back in Indonesia? #BBDvPSM #AFCCup2019 pic.twitter.com/XnwnaTa8Fs — AFC Cup (@AFCCup) June 19, 2019

“In the first leg at Vietnam, both us and Becamex defended really well. But unfortunately, they got one chance which led to their goal. That goal made our plan not work as we had hoped for it to,” said the former Wellington Phoenix manager.

Ceres-Negros FC will travel to Vietnam to face Hanoi in the other ASEAN Zonal Semifinal to be held on Tuesday. Both teams had played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg at Philippines.