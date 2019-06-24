AFC Cup 2019: Hanoi FC head coach demands focus ahead of crucial ASEAN Zonal Semifinal tie against Ceres Negros

Hanoi FC head coach Chu Dinh Nghiem has demanded maximum concentration from his players as they face Ceres-Negros FC in the all-important second leg of the AFC Cup 2019 ASEAN Zonal Semifinal.

The AFC Cup zonal semifinal tie is hanging in the balance after the two teams played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg held the Panaad Stadium in Baccolod. However, the Vietnamese champions have the slight advantage of having scored an away goal last week.

Bienvenido Maranon had opened the scoring for hosts Ceres in the 57th minute after a goalless first half, but Pape Omar Faye equalised for visitors Hanoi under controversial circumstances 10 minutes later.

I dont like to talk about the referees , because I dont want to think that they do it maliciously. Offside (more than a meter) and handball. we conceed one goal and now the qualification is more difficult @CeresNegrosFC @theafcdotcom @FOXSportsAsia @FSAsiaLive https://t.co/CdMqeeN6oI — Alvaro Silva Linares (@Alvaro4silva) June 19, 2019

And Hanoi boss feels that goal was an important one and promised that there will be more goals in the second leg at the Hang Day Stadium.

“[On Tuesday], I believe there will be more goals. But we would not have liked to come into this game with a 0-0 draw from the first leg,” said the Vietnamese trainer.

“Ceres-Negros are an experienced side at the AFC Cup and Hanoi FC’s away record in the competition has not been that great,” Chu Dinh Nghiem put that 1-1 result into perspective and added that he believes it will be another gruelling 90 or more minutes for his players in the second leg.

“The whole team must maintain the maximum concentration throughout the game. Hanoi FC have prepared very carefully and we will put in 100 per cent effort in the return leg [on Tuesday]. However, in football, nobody can say anything,” said the 47-year-old.

“We have studied thoroughly the opponent’s play. They are more inclined to control the ball with more players who are likely to surprise on the counter,” he added.

The second leg of the ASEAN Zonal Semifinal between Hanoi FC and Ceres-Negros FC is scheduled to kick off at 8 PM HKT on Tuesday, June 24.