AFC Cup 2019: Ten-man Becamex Binh Duong stun PSM Makassar

Becamex Binh Duong overcame having to play almost an entire half with a man less to beat PSM Makassar 1-0 in the first leg of their AFC Cup 2019 ASEAN Zone semi-final on Wednesday.

In a feisty encounter at the Go Dau Stadium that threatened to boil over at times, neither side were able to find the breakthrough in an aggressive opening 45.

Just five minutes after the restart, the hosts were reduced to ten men when Nguyen Trung Tin was shown a second yellow following a rash challenge.

Despite the numerical advantage, PSM struggled to really threaten their opponents and looked strangely lacklustre for a side that had previously netted 17 times in their six group-stage matches.

AFC Cup 2019: Becamex Binh Duong 1-0 PSM Makassar (Nguyen Tien Linh 80′)

And, with ten minutes remaining, Binh Duong went on to claim the win when a lovely searching pass by Le Tan Tai picked out substitute Nguyen Tien Linh, who did well to hold off his marker and send a glancing header past Rivki Mokodompit and just inside the post for the winner.

The V.League 1 outfit will now take a slender lead into next Wednesday’s return encounter at the Pakansari Stadium.

BECAMEX BINH DUONG: Tran Duc Cuong, Ho Tan Tai (Veniamin Shumeyko 87’), Nguyen Thanh Long, Ali Rabo, Nguyen Trung Tin, Nguyen Trong Huy (Dinh Hoang Max 67’), Le Tan Tai, To Van Vu (Nguyen Tien Linh 74’), Wander Luiz, Victor Mansaray, Nguyen Anh Duc.

PSM MAKASSAR: Rivki Mokodompit, Asnawi Bahar, Abdul Rahman Sulaiman, Aaron Evans, Taufik Hidayat, Rizky Pellu (Eero Markkanen 84’), Marc Klok, Wiljan Pluim, Rasyid Bakri (Muhammad Rachmat 67’), Zulham Zamrun, Guy Junior (Ferdinand Sinaga 73’).