After 80 minutes of struggle, Becamex Binh Duong finally registered a goal to defeat PSM Makassar 1-0. The visitors also conceded a goal at 50′ but it was ruled out due to penalty.

Despite being one man down, the Vietnamese side left no stone unturned while piercing through the opponent’s defence. Nguyen Tien Linh received a well-calculated cross and was quick to send the ball towards the back of the nets.

Below, you can watch the video of the fantastic goal scored by Nguyen Tien Linh.

AFC Cup 2019: Becamex Bình Dương 1-0 PSM Makassar – Nguyễn Tiến Linh (80’)