LIVE: AFC Cup 2019 – Becamex Binh Duong vs PSM Makassar

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the AFC Cup tie between Becamex Binh Duong vs PSM Makassar. You can follow the match via our live blog here.

Becamex Binh Duong finished as the best runners-up in the ASEAN zone group stage and now find themselves face-to-face with PSM Makassar in the AFC Cup. The two teams go up against each other in the ASEAN zonal semi-final.

PSM Makassar, meanwhile, finished top of their group without losing a single game. They also scored seventeen goals in the process.

Becamex will be hoping to keep their opponents at bay since they are playing at home. PSM Makassar, who have been scoring freely in the competition until now, will look to bag at least one away goal. The second leg will take place on June 26, 2019.

You can follow the match between Becamex Binh Duong and PSM Makassar via the live blog below: