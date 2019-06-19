AFC Cup 2019: 10-man Al Jaish in driver’s seat after 3-0 win over Al Jazeera in West Asia Zonal Semifinal first leg

Jordan’s Al Jazeera Club will need a miracle in the second leg of the West Asian Zonal Semifinal of the AFC Cup 2019 after Syrian Premier League champions Al Jaish SC thrashed them 3-0 in the first leg on Tuesday.

In the game held at the Sheikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium in Bahrain, the Jordanians were left to rue their wastefulness in front of the goal as three second-half goals from 10-man Al Jaish did them all the damage in the zonal semifinal tie.

Al Jaish went down to 10 men moments before half time as Abdul Malek Al Anizan received his marching order in the added time. However, the Jordan League outfit failed to utilise their numerical advantage and instead collapsed in colossal fashion!

Ahmad Bawadjki’s cross was headed in by Bassel Moustafa in the 57th minute as Al Jaish stunned the away side by taking the lead in Bahrain. 28-year-old Moustafa was on target again, not less than five minutes later, as he fired in a left-footer from outside the box to make it 2-0.

Mohammed Al Wakid, who had provided the assist for Moustafa’s second, then made it 3-0 with a strike from 35 yards out in the 79th minute as Al Jaish put one foot in the West Asia Zonal Final of the AFC Cup.

FT: Al Jaish 🇸🇾 3 – 0 🇯🇴 Al Jazeera Al Jaish sit in the driver’s seat as they head into the 2nd leg of the SF’s in Jordan, thanks to a brace from Bassel Moustafa and a 35-yrd effort from Mohammed Al Wakid.#AFCCup2019 #JSHvJAZ pic.twitter.com/kHLDTrBMeT — AFC Cup (@AFCCup) June 18, 2019

The second leg of the semifinal is scheduled to be held at the Amman International Stadium in Jordan on June 25. Jordanian side Al Wehdat had also suffered defeat in the other zonal semifinal as they went down 1-0 to Lebanon’s Al Ahed on Monday.