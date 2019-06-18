AFC Cup 2019: Becamex Binh Duong vs PSM Makassar live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Becamex Binh Duong is set to take on PSM Makassar in the zonal semifinal of AFC Cup 2019. The two teams are set to lock horns in the first leg of the impending encounter tomorrow.

Vietnam’s Becamex Binh Duong have had an impressive run in the tournament so far. They booked their spot in the semi-final with strong performances towards the end of group stages. They surely bear more experience in the competition and the home crowd could be their advantage. Becamex Binh Duong will look to stop their visitors from scoring away goals tomorrow.

PSM Makassar have also shown an intense attack in all their matches this season. In fact, they are the only team who have not lost a single match in the tournament so far. They will look to continue that run against the Vietnamese side in their upcoming encounter.

Can Becmaex Binh Duong register a victory in the first leg? Or will PSM Makassar seal the match and keep the hopes of an Indonesian club winning the trophy alive?

When to watch?

The match between Becamex Binh Duong and PSM Makassar will take place on June 19, and kicks-off at 6:00 PM HKT.

The Go Dau Stadium in Thu Dau Mot, Vietnam will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the 2019 AFC Cup action.

You can also follow the match via our Live Blog: