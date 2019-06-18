AFC Cup 2019: Al Ahed record vital 1-0 away win over Al Wehdat in West Asia Zonal Semifinal first leg

Mohamad Kdouh scored the only goal of the game as Lebanon’s Al Ahed edged Jordan’s Al Wehdat 1-0 in the first leg of the AFC Cup 2019 West Asia Zonal Semifinal at the King Abdullah International Stadium in Amman.

Kdouh scored his fifth goal of the AFC Cup 2019 campaign in the 79th minute to give his side a crucial away goal which could tip the tie in favour of the Lebanese club during the second leg to be held at the Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium in Beirut on June 24.

Al Ahed were eliminated in this stage of the competition last year by eventual champions Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya (Iraqi Air Force Club), but will fancy their chances against Al Wehdat in front of their own supporters next week.

Al Wehdat were the favourites for the first leg held at Amman and they had the first opportunity to score as early as the third minute when Saleh Rateb produced a brilliant save from Al Ahed goalkeeper Mehdi Khalil.

The visitors were under the cosh for the majority of the first half, but Al Wehdat failed to find an opening in the Lebanese Football League outfit’s defence meaning the two teams went into the half time with the score goalless.

The home side hit the woodwork in the 55th minute when Jordan international striker Baha’ Faisal’s header from an Omar Qandeel cross was denied only by the upright. And that was the closest Al Wehdat came to scoring on the night.

Instead, it was Al Ahed who scored against the run of play when 26-year-old Kdouh headed home a Mohamad Haidar cross in the 79th minute.