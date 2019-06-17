AFC Cup 2019: Ceres-Negros vs Hanoi FC live stream, updates, when and where to watch

In the upcoming semi-final of AFC Cup 2019, Ceres-Negros and Hanoi FC will lock horns in their first leg encounter scheduled for tomorrow. The two ASEAN giants are expected to engage in an exciting Zonal semi-final.

Ceres-Negros had a brilliant run during the group stages. They won five consecutive matches and finished at the top of the table. Their first and only defeat in the campaign was against Becamex Binh Duong during the group stages.

Although the Filipino side have won the Zonal championship once before, they have struggled to replicate the same success. Thus, Ceres-Negros will look to create dominance with their win tomorrow amidst the home crowd.

Hanoi FC, on the other hand, had thinner chances of making it to the knockout stages after a bumpy run during the group stages. However, they managed to find their way into the semi-finals. The reigning V.League 1 champions are expected to pose a serious threat in the upcoming AFC Cup zonal semi-final. Stealing points with away goals will be Hanoi FC’s biggest priority tonight.

Can Hanoi FC revive themselves in the tournament after the journey they have had? Or will Ceres-Negros continue their dominant run against the visitors and turn the match in their favour?

When to watch?

The match between Ceres-Negros and Hanoi FC will take place on June 17, and kicks-off at 7:30 PM HKT.

The Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod, Philippines will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the 2019 AFC Cup action.