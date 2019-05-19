WATCH: Persija Jakarta star Bruno Matos’ brilliant free kick that won AFC Cup 2019 Goal of the Week award

Persija Jakarta midfielder Bruno Matos’s free kick that kickstarted the Indonesian side’s 6-1 rout of Shan United has been voted as the AFC Cup 2019 Allianz Goal of the Week.

In a poll conducted on The-AFC.com to pick the best goal of the game week, Matos’ strike came first head and shoulders above other nominees for the award including Becamex Binh Duong’s Wander Luiz who scored the winner against Ceres Negros FC.

AFC Cup 2019: Persija Jakarta 1-0 Shan United – Bruno Matos (6′)

The other two nominees for the Goal of the Week were Lebanon international Hassan Maatouk who scored a 56th minute equaliser for Nejmeh SC against Al Jaish in the West Zone and Ali Madan, who scored for Al Najma against Al Ittihad Aleppo in a 2-1 win.

While Matos’ goal received a huge 19,052 votes, Maatouk’s strike that came second could only garner 932 votes. Wander Luiz’s striker for Binh Duong came third with 540 points while Madan’s goal received 307 votes.

28-year-old Matos had scored a hattrick in the 6-1 win over Persija in a consolation victory after they crashed out of this season’s AFC Cup in the group stages.

The Brazilian is also one of the three Persija players included in the AFC Cup Team of the Week this week.