Hanoi FC forward Oseni wants to make Vietnamese football stronger in AFC Cup 2019 semifinal against Ceres Negros

Hanoi FC forward Ganiyu Oseni is hoping to make Vietnamese football look even stronger after setting up an ASEAN Zonal semifinal clash against Philippines side Ceres Negros FC.

Hanoi defeated Singapore Premier League side Tampines Rovers 2-0 — Oseni struck the opener in the 10th minute — to progress to the zonal semifinals as winners of Group F. Meanwhile, their V.League rivals Becamex Binh Duong also progressed as the best second-placed team in the ASEAN Zone from Group G.

AFC Cup 2019: Hanoi FC 1-0 Tampines Rovers – Ganiyu Oseni (10′)

It all meant that the ASEAN Zonal semifinals of the AFC Cup 2019 featured two Vietnamese sides for the very first time in the history of the continental championship.

“I’m very glad Vietnamese football is looking strong. I hope we help make it look stronger day by day,” the 27-year-old attacker told The-AFC.com.

“[Against Ceres], we are going to do our best and also aim to win. They are a strong but we will work very hard and I think with determination and hard work, we should [have a chance]. Let’s be optimistic,” Oseni said.

The two-legged zonal semifinals are scheduled to be held on June 18 and 25. In the other semifinal, Becamex Binh Duong will take on Indonesia Liga 1 outfit PSM Makassar.

AFC Cup 2019: Yangon United 2-3 Hanoi FC (Ganiyu Oseni 45+3′)

Oseni is tied with Ceres’ Bienvenido Maranon as the top scorer of the AFC Cup 2019, however that won’t be at the top of his mind when he faces Ceres in the semifinals next month.

“I’m a team player, so the most important thing for me is when my team wins. I’m not really focused on my goals, I’m more concerned about my team winning but, nonetheless, I’m grateful to my teammates [for helping me score],” the Nigerian added.