AFC Cup 2019: Persija Jakarta trio and other ASEAN stars dominate AFC’s Team of the Week

Three Persija Jakarta players have found their place in the AFC Cup 2019’s Team of the Week as the ASEAN and West Zone group stages of the continental championship came to a conclusion earlier this week.

Apart from the three stars from Indonesia Liga 1 side, four other stars from three ASEAN clubs also are featured in the 11 picked by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) from the last week of action.

Persija, who were already eliminated from this season of the AFC Cup, went out on a hight after thrashing Shan United 6-1 and the trio of Heri Susanto, Riko Simanjuntak and Bruno Matos have made it to the Team of the Week from the Indonesian champions.

Matos had scored a hattrick to down Shan while Riko and Heri also added their names on the scoresheet.

AFC Cup 2019: Persija Jakarta 6-1 Shan United – Bruno Matos (90+2′)

Another from ASEAN clubs to feature in the team is Wander Luiz of Becamex Binh Duong who partner Persija’s Heri up front. Luiz had scored the only goal of the game as The Vietnamese club defeated Ceres Negros FC to progress to the Zonal semifinals as the best second-placed side in ASEAN.

24-year-old Saldi of PSM Makassar also feature after the winger scored the second goal in PSM’s 3-0 defeat of Lao Toyota on the final matchday and his club will be hoping he continues the rich form in the ASEAN Zonal semifinals.

AFC Cup 2019: Lao Toyota 0-2 PSM Makassar (Saldi 74′)

In the back line of the Team of the Week is Vietnamese champions Hanoi FC’s centre-back Nguyen Thanh Chung while the seventh and final name from ASEAN in the 11 is that of Yangon United goalkeeper Kyaw Zin Htet who kept a cleansheet against Nagaworld FC in the final match of their AFC Cup campaign.

Ceres Negros will face Hanoi FC while Becamex Binh Duong take on PSM Makassar in the ASEAN Zonal semifinals of the AFC Cup 2019. The two legged ties are slated to be held on June 18-19 and June 25-26.