Philippines’ Ceres Negros FC pip Malaysia’s JDT again to become highest-ranked club in Southeast Asia

Ceres Negros FC of Philippines might have suffered the first defeat of their AFC Cup 2019 campaign on Wednesday, but that hasn’t stopped them from reclaiming the top spot among ASEAN clubs in the latest AFC Club Rankings.

Ceres, who had already booked a spot in the ASEAN Zonal semifinals of the AFC Cup, had lost to Vietnam’s Becamex Binh Duong 1-0 at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod on the final matchday with Wander Luiz scoring the only goal of the game.

However, a spot in the semifinals of the AFC Cup sees them rise to the 32nd rank in Asia leaping over Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) who have now been pushed back to 33rd in Asia, according to FootyRankings.

JDT, thanks to their 1-0 win over Asian champions Kashima Antlers of Japan in the AFC Champions League 2019 last week, had climbed back to reclaim their ASEAN No 1 tag with 41.53 points.

But their stay at the top of the rankings would end in the latest edition of the rankings as Ceres, with 41.54 points pip them by the narrowest of margins!

Thai League champions Buriram United are ASEAN No 3 in the rankings occupying the 36th spot in Asia.

The points added from the latest matchday of the AFC Cup saw several ASEAN clubs climb up in rankings including Singapore’s Home United (Asia No. 49), Vietnam’s Hanoi FC (No. 68), Myanmar’s Yangon United (73), Vietnam’s Becamex Binh Duong (80), Indonesia’s Perisja Jakarta (86) and PSM Makassar (110).