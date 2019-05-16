AFC Cup 2019 semifinal spots for Hanoi FC & Binh Duong see Vietnam rise two places in latest AFC Country Rankings

Wednesday was a day to celebrate for Vietnamese football fans after they saw two of their clubs — Hanoi FC and Becamex Binh Duong — book a place in the ASEAN Zonal semifinals of the AFC Cup 2019.

While Vietnamese champions Hanoi progressed to the knockout stages as winners of Group F also featuring Singapore’s Tampines Rovers, Myanmar’s Yangon United and Cambodia’s Nagaworld FC, Binh Duong reached the zonal semifinals as the best second-placed side from ASEAN zone.

🇻🇳 #AFCCup2019 A big night for Vietnam in the @AFCCup, with wins for Hanoi FC and @fcbinhduong seeing both clubs advance to the knockout rounds. The first time 2️⃣ Vietnamese clubs have progressed to the knockout rounds since 2014. pic.twitter.com/ZxidTcvfks — The Asian Game (@TheAsianGame) May 15, 2019

And the good performances of the two Vietnamese club sides in the continental championship have now helped the country gain two places in the lates AFC Country Rankings, compiled by FootyRankings.

Vietnam, who were previously ranked 21st in Asia, are now in the 19th spot with a total points of 25.052 and have overtook both Syria and DPR Korea.

However, they still remain fifth in the ASEAN Zone with Thailand, ranked eighth in Asia, Philippines (Asia No. 12), Malaysia (16) and Singapore (17) all ahead of them in the AFC Country Rankings. Myanmar and Indonesia occupy 26th and 27th spots respectively.

There were also gains for Nepal and Bangladesh in the latest rankings with Bangladesh’s Abahani Dhaka defeating India’s Chennaiyin FC 3-2 in Group E of the AFC Cup while Nepalese outfit Manang Marshyangdi held India’s Minerva Punjab to a 1-1 draw in the same group.

Bangladesh are now ranked 29th in Asian while Nepal rose to 37th. India are 14th in the rankings.