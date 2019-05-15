AFC Cup 2019: Persija Jakarta sign off in style with Shan United rout

Persija Jakarta departed AFC Cup 2019 on a high as they cruised to a 6-1 win over Shan United at the Gelora Bung Karno in their final Group G game on Wednesday evening.

Having already been eliminated before the final round of matches, there was little left for Persija to play for apart from pride and perhaps some match practice before they open their Liga 1 campaign later this week.

AFC Cup 2019: Persija Jakarta 1-0 Shan United – Bruno Matos (6′)

Six minutes in, they got off to a dream start as Bruno Matos lined up a freekick on the right and – with everyone expecting a cross – went straight for goal and caught Phone Thitsar Min completely out of position.

The hosts doubled their advantage in the 18th minute when Matos and Rohit Chand linked up well before the latter’s incisive pass released Novri Setiawan, who clinically finished past Phone Thitsar Min.

AFC Cup 2019: Persija Jakarta 2-0 Shan United – Novri Setiawan (17′)

Matos, who was producing an electric display, came to the fore again two minutes into the second half, embarking on an enterprising run down the left and effortlessly gliding past Ye Min Thu before squaring a ball between another opposition defender and goalkeeper to leave Heri Susanto with the easiest of tap-ins.

AFC Cup 2019: Persija Jakarta 3-0 Shan United – Heri Susanto (47′)

And, ten minutes later, a fourth goal arrived when Riko Simanjuntak intercepted a sloppy pass out of defence from Ye Min Thu and charged straight through on goal, getting enough on his effort to force it past Phone Thitsar Min.

AFC Cup 2019: Persija Jakarta 4-0 Shan United – Riko Simanjuntak (57′)

The evening was not without blemish for Persija, however, as Shan scored a consolation with nine minutes remaining.

A hopefull ball was played in behind the defence and Andritany Ardhiyasa needlessly raced out of his box but lost the footrace to Zin Min Tun, who poked it past the goalkeeper before finishing into an unguarded net.

AFC Cup 2019: Persija Jakarta 4-1 Shan United – Zin Min Tun (82′)

But it was the hosts who would have the final say in the final moments as Simanjuntak twice found space inside the area and set up Matos on both occasions, helping the Brazilian complete a hat-trick to round off an emphatic win for their side.

PERSIJA JAKARTA: Andritany Ardhiyasa, Ismed Sofyan (Maman Abdurrahman 63’), Steven Paulle, Ryuji Utomo, Tony Sucipto, Rohit Chand, Ramdani Lestaluhu (Nugroho Fatchurahman 80’), Novri Setiawan (Sandi Sute 63’), Bruno Matos, Riko Simanjuntak, Heri Susanto.

SHAN UNITED: Phone Thitsar Min, David Htan (Pyae Sone Aung 69’), Ye Min Thu (Htike Htike Aung 71’), Nanda Kyaw, Hein Thiha Zaw, Aung Show Thar Maung, Yan Naing Oo, Set Phyo Wai (Ye Yint Tun 57’), Hein Phyo Win, Shwe Ko, Zin Min Tun.