AFC Cup 2019: Wasteful Yangon toil to victory over Nagaworld

Yangon United finished their AFC Cup 2019 with a win but made hard work of a 2-0 victory over Nagaworld at the Thuwunna Stadium on Wednesday.

In a game which saw them hit the woodwork on numerous occasions, as well as spurn a fair share of good chances, it initially looked as though Yangon would be denied maximum points.

Following a goalless first half, the hosts had the perfect opportunity to break the deadlock in the 53rd minute when they won a penalty after Maung Maung Lwin fizzed a ball into the box that was clumsily handled by Anderson Zogbe.

However, the usually clinical Sekou Sylla – having come on as a halftime substitute – watched on in horror as his lame effort was comfortably saved by Sou Yaty.

Just when it looked as though Yangon would end their campaign meekly, Maung Maung Lwin finally found the breakthrough with 15 minutes remaining, receiving possession on the edge of the box and taking a touch to steady before fizzing a shot in at the near post, although a stranded Yaty could have done much better to keep it out.

And, deep into injury-time, Zogbe was again penalised for handball inside the area and, this time, it was Vinicius Miller who stepped up to the spot and made no mistake to wrap up the victory.

YANGON UNITED: Kyaw Zin Htet, Htoo Khant Lwin, Thu Rein Soe, Yan Aung Kyaw, Min Kyaw Khant, Kosuke Uchida, Yan Lin Aung (Aee Soe 67’), Maung Maung Lwin, Vinicius Miller, Pyae Phyo Aung (Sekou Sylla 46’), Soe Min Naing (Kaung Htet Soe 78’).

NAGAWORLD: Sou Yaty, Khim Borey, Anderson Zogbe, Nhim Sovannara, Chhorn Dara, Kouch Sokumpheak, Kouch Dani, Sos Suhana, Esoh Omogba, Amir Gurbani, Atuheire Kipson (Na Bunneth 82’; Seth Mann South 87’).