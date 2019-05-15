AFC Cup 2019: Hanoi FC seal progress with victory over Tampines

Hanoi FC are through to the ASEAN Zone semi-finals of AFC Cup 2019 after sealing top spot in Group F with a 2-0 win over ten-man Tampines Rovers on Wednesday.

Entering the match at the Hang Day Stadium second on the table and needing a win to automatically progress, it took Hanoi just ten minutes to break the deadlock.

AFC Cup 2019: Hà Nội 1-0 Tampines Rovers (Ganiyu Oseni 10′)

After Tampines failed to fully clear their lines at a corner, Tran Van Kien lofted the ball back into the area, where it was first flicked on by Pape Omar Faye and then Nguyen Thanh Chung to leave Ganiyu Oseni with a simple tap-in.

A minute after the half-hour mark, the hosts doubled their lead after the Stags were again exploited at a set-piece; Thanh Chung getting away from his marker to meet Pham Duc Huy’s corner and send a perfectly-guided header beyond Syazwan Buhari’s reach.

AFC Cup 2019: Hanoi FC 2-0 Tampines Rovers – Nguyen Thanh Chung (31′)

Things went from bad to worse for the visitors in first-half stoppage time when Yasir Hanapi – who had already been walking a fine line throughout the opening 45 – picked up a second booking and was issued his marching orders.

45+2′ RED card! Yasir Hanapi receives his marching orders from the referee for a second bookable offence after some initial confusion. #HANvTAM #AFCCup2019 pic.twitter.com/RV3mh8mk2z — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 15, 2019

With the numerical advantage, Hanoi were never in danger of relinquishing their lead and played out the remainder of the contest to leapfrog their opponents into first place in Group F.

Meanwhile, Tampines could still advance as the best runners-up from the three ASEAN groups as long as Becamex Binh Duong do not beat Ceres-Negros in Group G later on Wednesday.

HANOI FC: Nguyen Van Cong, Tran Van Kien, Nguyen Thanh Chung (Hoang Vu Samson 60’), Tran Dinh Trong, Doan Van Hau, Pham Duc Huy, Do Hung Dung, Pape Omar Faye (Nguyen Van Dung 70’), Nguyen Quang Hai, Pham Thanh Luong (Dau Van Toan 83’), Ganiyu Oseni.

TAMPINES ROVERS: Syazwan Buhari, Akmal Azman, Madhu Mohana, Amirul Adli, Irwan Shah (Ryaan Sanizal 89’), Shahdan Sulaiman, Mirza Delimedjac (Taufik Suparno 46’), Zehrudin Mehmedovic (Shah Shahiran 69’), Ryutaro Megumi, Jordan Webb, Yasir Hanapi.