In the ongoing match between Hanoi FC and Tampines Rovers, the former took an early lead. The hosts scored a goal within ten minutes from the kickoff to create dominance in their game against the group leaders.

It was Ganiyu Oseni who was at the receiving end of a header right in front of the goalpost. He then went on to gently kick the ball and guided it straight to the back of the nets.

AFC Cup 2019: Hà Nội 1-0 Tampines Rovers (Ganiyu Oseni 10′)