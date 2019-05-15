AFC Cup 2019: Al-Jazeera break Kuwait SC hearts to qualify for Zonal semi-finals from Group B

The Group Stage of the West Zone of AFC Cup came to a conclusion with three groups – A, B & C – coming to terms with their future in the tournament.

The four sides who will play the Zonal Semifinals have been decided with two clubs from Group A and one each from B and C making the cut. As far as Group B is concerned, Jordan’s Al-Jazeera have qualified for the Zonal SFs as the group toppers while Kuwait SC missed out on the fairplay rule.

The Jordan-based club took the field knowing a win against Kuwait SC would send them into the next round. Similarly, for Kuwait SC, a win would have seen them finish as the best runners-up and qualify ahead of Al-Jaish and they were on course when Fahad Al Hajeri gave them the lead in the 70th minute.

However, Al-Jazeera made a monumental comeback. Mahmoud Za’tara equalised for them in the 74th minute and Ahmed Saleh completed the turnaround from the penalty spot in the 90th minute. Even if this match had finished level, Kuwait SC would have qualified for the Zonal SFs.

The 2-1 win saw Al-Jazeera finish with 16 points on the group table. They will now face Al-Jaish in the Zonal SF while Group A winners Al-Wehdat will play Group C winners Lebanon’s Al-Ahed.