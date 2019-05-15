AFC Cup 2019: Al-Wehdat and Al-Jaish qualify for Zonal semi-finals from Group A

The Group Stage of the West Zone of AFC Cup came to a conclusion with three groups – A, B & C – coming to terms with their future in the tournament.

The four sides who will play the Zonal Semifinals have been decided with two clubs from Group A and one each from B and C making the cut. As far as Group A is considered, Jordan’s Al-Wehdat and Syria’s Al-Jaish qualified for Zonal SFs after positive results on the final matchday of the group stage.

Al-Wehdat were up against Palestine’s Hilal Al-Quds, needing a win to secure direct qualification. Rajaei Ayed opened the scoring for them in the 51st minute and Baha’ Faisal doubled it in the 86th minute to send the Jordanian side to the Zonal SFs. They finished top of Group A with 13 points.

Al-Jaish, on the other hand, were lucky to qualify for the next round as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Lebanon’s Nejmeh. Mohammed Al Wakid drew first blood for Al-Jaish just before half-time, however, Nejmeh hit back with Hassan Maatouk 11 minutes after the restart.

Basil Mustafa gave the Syrian side a lead soon after but yet again, they conceded minutes after taking the lead as the encounter finished 2-2. However, they still made it to the Zonal SFs on the fairplay rule after securing the same number of points and goal-difference as Group B’s Kuwait SC.

While Al-Wehdat will play Group C winners Lebanon’s Al-Ahed, Al-Jaish will face Group B winners Al-Jazeera in the Zonal SFs.