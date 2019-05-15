LIVE: AFC Cup 2019 – Persija vs Shan United

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live match coverage of the AFC Cup tie between Persija and Shan United. You can follow all the action via our Live Blog below.

In Matchday 6 of the AFC Cup 2019, we will be witnessing a clash between the third and fourth-placed teams of Group G. Having secured just 4 points from 5 matches so far, Indonesia-based Persija need a strong win to have some chances of making it into the playoffs. Their cup run so far this year has not been great, with a just solitary win to boast of. The other matches ended up as a draw and three defeats.

Meanwhile, Burmese club Shan United are languishing at the bottom of the table, having failed to pick up a single point in their five matches so far. They lost all the games they played till now.

While they cannot reap much from this match, their win will put hosts Persija out of the race to the knockouts. But Persija themselves are the clear favourites going into the game, and if they manage to win, they will still have a fighting chance to qualify for the playoffs.

Follow all the action via our Live Blog, right here: