LIVE: AFC Cup 2019 – Hanoi FC vs Tampines Rovers

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live match coverage of the AFC Cup tie between Hanoi FC and Tampines Rovers. You can follow all the action via our Live Blog below.

In Matchday 6 of the AFC Cup 2019, we will be witnessing a top-of-the-table clash. Having secured 13 points so far, Singapore-based Tampines Rovers are the current leaders in the Group F standings, with four wins and a draw from the five games they have played till now. They are yet to taste defeat in the AFC Cup this year, and it is upon Hanoi to try and see if they can put a stop of the Rovers’ rampant run.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese club Hanoi themselves are at second place in the group, with 10 points from their five matches. They won thrice, drew a game and also lost another game so far.

The Rovers need just a draw to consolidate their position at the top of the charts. Hosts Hanoi, meanwhile, needs a win to equalize with the visitors on the basis of points, and a supreme goal difference could see them overtaking the Rovers to advance to the next stage of the AFC cup as Group F winners.

Follow all the action via our Live Blog, right here: