AFC Cup 2019: Ceres Negros vs Becamex Binh Duong live stream, updates, when and where to watch

On Matchday 6 of this week in the ongoing AFC Cup 2019, Group H member Ceres Negros will take on Becamex Binh Duong.

Group leaders Ceres Negros are well ahead of their opponents and second-ranked, Becamex Binh Duong. Even if they lose tomorrow, they will still be ahead two points ahead of the visitors.

Becamex, on the other hand, will try to close in the point difference in order to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. Since they are already ahead six points in the table, they will look to retain pick a win tomorrow in order to get closer to their chase for the top.

When to watch?

The match between Ceres Negros vs Becamex Binh Duong will take place on May 15, and kicks-off at 8:00 PM HKT.

The Panaad Stadium in the Philippines will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the 2019 AFC Cup action.

You can also follow the match via our Live Blog.