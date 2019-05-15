AFC Cup 2019: Persija Jakarta vs Shan United live stream, updates, when and where to watch

On Matchday 6 of this week in the ongoing AFC Cup 2019, Group G member Persija Jakarta will take on Shan United.

Having lost all of their matches in AFC Cup 2019 group stages so far, Shan United is at the bottom of the table. While they cannot reap much from this match, their win put Persija Jakarta out of the race to the knockouts.

The hosts are clear favourites going into this match. If they manage to win tomorrow, they will still have a fighting chance to qualify for the playoffs.

When to watch?

The match between Persija Jakarta vs Shan United will take place on May 15, and kicks-off at 9:30 PM HKT.

The Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Indonesia will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the 2019 AFC Cup action.

You can also follow the match via our Live Blog.