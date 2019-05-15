On Matchday 6 of this week in the ongoing AFC Cup 2019, Group F member Hanoi FC will take on Tampines Rovers.

Hanoi FC are set to host group leaders Tampines Rovers tomorrow. The former are three points behind Tampines Rovers. If they manage to win in tomorrow’s match, they will lose their first place owing to the goal difference.

The visitors, however, won’t let that be a cakewalk for Hanoi FC. Tampines Rovers have picked four wins in their last five matches. If they pick a win tomorrow, they will go a total of six points clear ahead of Hanoi FC.

Will Tampines Rovers extend their lead tomorrow or will Hanoi FC climb to the top right before the group stages?

When to watch?

The match between Hanoi vs Tampines Rovers will take place on May 15, and kicks-off at 6:00 PM HKT.

The Hang Day Stadium in Vietnam will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the 2019 AFC Cup action.

You can also follow the match via our Live Blog.