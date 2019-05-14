The AFC Cup group stage is coming to an end, with two groups already decided. One of those is Group H which features four Southeast Asian sides. PSM Makassar ended up winning this one, with Home United finishing second via a final day win. Here are the five things we learned from this one.

#1 Group H proves to be neutral’s delight

AFC Cup 2019: Kaya FC 0-2 PSM Makassar (Eero Markkanen 24′)

Cup competitions in world football are usually divided into two stages – the knockouts and the group stage. While the knockouts bring the excitement of sudden-death elimination, the group stages help teams to create a strong base. And so, often it is the case that the initial part of the competition turns out to be far less compelling than the latter.

However, such was not the case in AFC Cup Group H. The ASEAN-only group was made up of four solid teams – Home United, PSM Makassar, Kaya FC- Iloilo, and Lao Toyota – and all fought hard to the very end. PSM Makassar were the first to secure their qualification to the knockout stages on Matchday 5 with a massive win over Lao Toyota. Home United and Kaya FC fought till the very last day to secure the second spot, while Lao Toyota were subjected to the fourth spot.

The group saw plenty of goals too, with PSM Makassar and Kaya FC scoring 17 and 13 respectively. Three matches finished with five goals shared, one with six, and one with ten! A true neutral’s delight.

#2 Dismal campaign for Lao Toyota

AFC Cup 2019: PSM Makassar 7-3 Lao Toyota FC – Kazuo Homma (90′)

Lao Toyota knew the sheer mountain they would have to climb just to make it past the group stage of the AFC Cup when the draw was made. They were put in the same group as three Southeast Asian heavyweights, all of whom were aiming for direct qualification.

The Laos-based side started their campaign on a positive note as well, drawing their first game 1-1 against Kaya FC. However, it all started unfurling for the Lao Premier League champions from the second matchday, as they were on the wrong end of a 7-3 scoreline.

A cruel double-header against Home United followed, during which they lost by a 1-0 and a 2-3 margin. Two more heavy defeats in their remaining two games ensured that they finish bottom of the table with just one point to their name.

#3 Kaya FC- Iloilo left to rue missed opportunities

AFC Cup 2019: Kaya FC’s Jalsor Soriano sees red card for kicks on PSM Makassar’s Marc Klok

It was a near perfect AFC Cup group campaign for Kaya FC, who came within touching distance of the knockout stages. The Philippines-based side were second going into the final matchday but a 2-0 loss against Home United saw them slip to third and get knocked out.

Kaya FC started slowly, with a draw against Lao Toyota. However, they followed it up with a shock 5-0 win over last year’s ASEAN Zone winners Home United.

Nonetheless, a draw and a loss in their following two games against PSM Makassar saw their campaign stumble, before a win against Lao Toyota put them second with a game to go. However, they couldn’t make their advantage count and ended up losing their place to Home United.

#4 Home United survive…for now

Highlights – Home United vs Kaya FC

Things seemed drab for 2018 AFC Cup inter-zonal semifinalists Home United after they had drawn and lost their opening two matches; the second one being a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Kaya FC. However, luck returned to the Protectors in their following two matches against Lao Toyota, which they ended up winning by narrow scorelines.

Another loss on Matchday 5 set Home United up against Kaya FC in an all-to-play-for tie on the final day, which they ended up winning 2-0. However, despite their last-minute heroics, things are looking extremely bleak for the Singapore side. A second place finish in the group means that they must wait for the results of the other Southeast Asian groups.

In order to progress, Home United must finish as the best second-placed team in the ASEAN Zone. Unfortunately, that spot currently belongs to Hanoi FC, who are on the same number of points as the Protectors but with a far better goal difference.

#5 Can PSM Makassar go all the way?

Highlights – Lao Toyota vs PSM Makassar

Much to the surprise of Southeast Asian football fans, PSM Makassar pipped last year’s top team Home United to finish as the group winners. The Indonesian side did so with some style as well, scoring a total of seventeen goals in six matches.

After a draw against the Protectors on Matchday 1, PSM picked it up to record a whopping 7-3 win over Lao Toyota. Another draw followed against Kaya FC before two narrow victories ensured their qualification from the group. A 3-0 win against Lao Toyota on the final AFC Cup group stage day allowed them to progress in some fashion.

PSM Makassar have proven to be a force in the group stages. However, they are now up against some quality opposition in their quest to make the Inter-zonal playoffs. The Indonesian side are joined by Ceres Negros in the ASEAN Zone semi-finals, with Tampines Rovers, Hanoi FC, and Becamex Binh Duong likely to join them.

The Group H toppers will have to be at their very best to make it even further into the competition.

