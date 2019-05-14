PSM Makassar march on in AFC Cup 2019 with comfortable win over Lao Toyota

PSM Makassar continue their impressive form in AFC Cup 2019 on Tuesday as they cruised to a 3-0 win over Lao Toyota at the New Laos National Stadium.

Already assured of top spot in Group H – and a place in the ASEAN Zone semi-finals – ahead of the clash, PSM showed no signs of taking their foot off the pedal as they claimed a fourth victory of the campaign.

AFC Cup 2019: Lao Toyota 0-1 PSM Makassar (Rasyid Bakri 43′)

Bayu Gatra put in an excellent display as he created the breakthrough for the Indonesian outfit after Lao Toyota initially offered decent resistance, finding space down the right in the 43rd minute and guiding a cross into the area for Rasyid Bakri to convert.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 74th minute with Bayu again emerging as the creator as he initiated a break forward and slipped a pass to Saldi, who was allowed to advance towards goal too easily before stroking a fairly tame effort past Outthilath Nammakhoth.

AFC Cup 2019: Lao Toyota 0-2 PSM Makassar (Saldi 74′)

And, with four minutes remaining, Guy Junior rounded off the scoring as he ran onto a deft through-pass from Saldi and finished into the bottom corner to cap off a fine evening’s work for his side.

AFC Cup 2019: Lao Toyota 0-3 PSM Makassar (Guy Junior 86′)

PSM now have to wait till Wednesday’s Group F and G matches conclude before finding out who they will meet in the zonal semi-finals.

LAO TOYOTA: Outthilath Nammakhoth, Saison Khounsamnan, Victor Amaro, Ketsada Souksavanh, Bounphithak Chanthalangsy, Manolom Phetphakdy, Soma Otani, Phoutdavy Phommasane (Lo Viphath 89’), Somsavath Sophabmixay, Rafael, Kazuo Homma.

PSM MAKASSAR: Rivki Mokodompit, Zulkifli Syukur (Asnawi Bahar 71’), Hasyim Kipuw, Munhar, Reva Adi Utama (Beny Wahyudi 80’), Marc Klok, Rasyid Bakri, Muhammad Arfan (Takwir 77’), Bayu Gatra, Saldi, Guy Junior.