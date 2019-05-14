AFC Cup 2019: Home United finish on a high to end Kaya FC-Iloilo’s hopes

Defending ASEAN Zone champions Home United likely bowed out of AFC Cup 2019 on a high on Tuesday as they claimed a 2-0 win over Kaya FC-Iloilo at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

It look the hosts just 15 seconds to break the deadlock as they hit Kaya straight from the kickoff, Hami Syahin finding space down the right and sending a looping cross into the area for Adam Swandi to latch onto and finish past Louie Casas.

AFC Cup 2019: Home United 1-0 Kaya FC (Adam Swandi 1′)

Home then doubled their lead in the 18th minute when a freekick from the left was swung in by Izzdin Shafiq and found centre-back Abdil Qaiyyim, who got enough on a touch on to divert the ball into the back of the net for his second goal of the campaign on his 31st birthday.

AFC Cup 2019: Home United 2-0 Kaya FC (Abdil Qaiyyim 18′)

It was far from a smooth-sailing encounter for the Protectors who then lost captain Izzdin and goalkeeper Rudy Khairullah through injury before the second half kicked off.

But they never really looked in danger of relinquishing their lead against a surprisingly lacklustre Kaya outfit, and ultimately held on for the three points.

Despite the win, Home – who went all the way in the ASEAN Zone last year – have no realistic way of advancing to the knockout round as the best runners-up as they need both Hanoi FC and Becamex Binh Duong to to lose by 19 and ten goals respectively on Wednesday, although Kaya – who started the day with a realistic chance – have definitely been eliminated.

HOME UNITED: Rudy Khairullah (Nazri Sabri 46’), Faritz Hameed, Abdil Qaiyyim, Faizal Roslan, Juma’at Jantan, Izzdin Shafiq (Aqhari Abdullah 39’), Hami Syahin, Song Ui-young, Hafiz Nor, Adam Swandi, Amiruldin Asraf (Shahril Ishak 80’).

KAYA FC-ILOILO: Louie Casas, Tyler Matas, Masanari Omura, Camelo Tacusalme (Arnie Pasinabo Jr. 79’), Shirmar Felongco, Marwin Angeles, Alfred Osei, Connor Tacagni (Eric Giganto 57’), Darryl Roberts, Jovin Bedic (Yannick Tuason 71’), Jordan Mintah.