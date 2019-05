Group leaders PSM Makassar finally took a 1-0 lead in an otherwise uneventful first half of their AFC Cup 2019 match against Lao Toyota.

Despite repeated goalkeeping errors, Lao Toyota were successful in stopping the visitors from taking lead. However, at 43′ they let a huge gap in their defence which allowed Rasyid Bakri to guide the ball past the goalkeeper with a simple touch.

AFC Cup 2019: Lao Toyota 0-1 PSM Makassar (Rasyid Bakri 43′)