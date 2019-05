The ongoing AFC Cup 2019 match between Home United and Kaya FC Iloilo is being dominated by the former right from the start, After acquiring 1-0 lead in fifteen seconds, the hosts have scored another goal at 18′.

Home United’s Abdil Qaiyyim converted a close-range free kick into the goal when the defender managed to send the ball past the goalkeeper with a flimsy kick.

AFC Cup 2019: Home United 2-0 Kaya FC (Abdil Qaiyyim 18′)