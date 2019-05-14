Japanese trio to become first-ever all-woman refereeing team at AFC Cup in Yangon United vs Nagaworld FC clash

The AFC Cup 2019 match between Yangon United and Nagaworld FC on Wednesday will find a place in the history book as it will become the first-ever match in the competition to be officiated by an all-female refereeing team.

Japanese referee Yoshimi Yamashita along with her assistant referees Makoto Bozono and Naomi Teshirogi will become the first all-female cast to officiate an AFC Cup fixture when the Group F match kicks off at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon.

“This will be the first time three female referees will officiate in the Asian Football Confederation’s (AFC) club competitions, marking a new milestone in Asian refereeing,” said a statement in AFC’s official website.



“The trio had to pass a demanding fitness test, matching the requirements for men officials before being selected and their appointment is a timely boost, as they are also part of 12 Asian match officials representing the AFC at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France in June,” it said.

Yamashita has previous experiences of officiating in the 2016 and 2018 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup as well as the 2018 AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Jordan.

“This is one of my dreams. We’ve worked very hard and this is the result. It is an important achievement for us because it is the first time three women will officiate in an AFC club competition and it comes before the FIFA Women’s World Cup so we will do our best in every match,” Yamashita told The-AFC.com.

The Group F match between Yangon United and Nagaworld FC will kick off at 6:00 PM HKT.

(Photo Courtesy: Asian Football Confederation)