The ongoing match between Home United and Kaya FC started on a thrilling note after the hosts scored a goal 15 seconds into the match. It was Adam Swandi who won an early lead for his side with a magnificent goal.

The Kaya F.C. defenders could not keep up with Swandi’s pace. He was presented with an opportunity when he got a clear shot at the goal. Without wasting any minute, Swandi went on to kick the ball straight to the back of the nets.

AFC Cup 2019: Home United 1-0 Kaya FC (Adam Swandi 1′)

Home United need to keep Kaa FC from winning this match if they want to continue being in the second position of the group table. And from the looks of it, the Singapore-side is going to present a tough challenge for Kaya FC. Having scored their first goal in less than a minute, the hosts have already created dominance in the match. They are now continuing to push for more attempts at extending their lead.