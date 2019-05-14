Will Hanoi FC or Tampines Rovers come out on top in do-or-die AFC Cup tie?

On Wednesday evening, Hanoi FC and Tampines Rovers face off in an outright duel for top spot in Group F of AFC Cup 2019.

As thing stand, it is the Stags who hold a three-point lead at the summit but, following a 1-1 draw in their previous encounter on Match Day 2, Hanoi will have the superior head-to-head record and claim top spot in the event of a win for them at the Hang Day Stadium.

Tampines, on the other hand, only need a draw to progress but will be without talismanic striker Khairul Amri, having made the curious decision to allow him to join Malaysia’s FELDA United midway through the campaign.

In his absence, the likes of Jordan Webb, Ryutaro Megumi and Zehrudin Mehmedovic will have to step up, but will they be able to hold out a free-scoring Hanoi side that have scored 21 goals in their five previous games in AFC Cup 2019?

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan and pundit Shebby Singh take a closer look at the do-or-die clash.

Who will finish top of AFC Cup Group F – Hanoi FC or Tampines Rovers?