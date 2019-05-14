LIVE: AFC Cup 2019 – Lao Toyota FC vs PSM Makassar

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live match coverage of the AFC Cup tie between Lao Toyota and PSM Makassar. You can follow all the action via our Live Blog below.

It hasn’t quite been Lao Toyota’s year in this year’s AFC Cup, with the Laos-based side losing four of their five matches so far. PSM Makassar, on the other hand, remain unbeaten in their group and stand at eleven points from five games.

Lao Toyota go into tonight’s AFC Cup tie playing for nothing more than pride. On the other hand, PSM Makassar do have something to play for, with their safe passage to the knockout stages still not secured.

If the Indonesian side loses against Group H’s lowest-placed side, they could provide Kaya FC- Iloilo a chance to leapfrog them into the first position. A win, on the other hand, would seal their position in the next round as Group H winners.

Follow all the action via our Live Blog here: