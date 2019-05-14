AFC Cup 2019: Lebanon’s Al Ahed FC progress to West Zonal semifinals after comeback win against Malkiya Club

Lebanon’s Al Ahed FC reached West Zonal semifinals of the AFC Cup 2019 after registering a 2-1 win over Bahrain’s Malkiya Club on the final matchday in Group C.

It was the visiting Bahrain side that surprisingly went ahead early as Malkiya captain Isa Abdul Albari headed in the opener in the 14th minute of the game. Hosts Al Ahed, however, restored the parity 20 minutes later.

📛 | No Entry allowed! @AlAhedFc qualify to the next round with the help of Khalil Khamis 💪! nothing can pass the defender with the #1 clearances in the #AFCCup2019! pic.twitter.com/UXLoyNlErj — AFC Cup (@AFCCup) May 13, 2019

It was 28-year-old Lebanon international Ahmad Zreik who found the equaliser for the home team in the 34th minute. The score remained 1-1 as the two teams headed for the half-time break.

Al Ahed took the lead seven minutes into the second half when defender Khalil Khamis headed in a cross from Hussein Dakik to make it 2-1. Khalil’s goal turned out to be the winner as Al Ahed made it to the West Zonal semifinals of the competition finishing with 14 points in Group C.

Al Suwaiq end Qadsia’s semifinal hopes

Al Suwaiq beat Al Qadsia 2-1 but both clubs eliminated

Oman’s Al Suwaiq recorded their first win of AFC Cup 2019 against Al Qadsia SC to end the Kuwait side’s hopes of reaching the zonal semifinals as the best second-placed side.

Al Suqair were on an 11-game winless run in the continental competition, but the 2-1 win at the Al Seeb Stadium on the final matchday helped the finish the campaign in good spirits.

The Omanis went ahead in the 20th minute as Khalil Al Alawi blasted in a long ranger to record his third goal of the campaign. The advantage was doubled in the 53rd minute — this time Muhsen Al Ghassani, who had created the opening, tapped in to make it 2-0.

Ahmed Al Dhefiri scored in the 87th minute for Qadsia, but that turned out to be just a consolation for the Kuwaitis as they crashed out of the AFC Cup finishing third in the group with seven points. Al Suwaiq finished bottom on four points while Malkiya took the second spot with eight.