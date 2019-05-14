Do Yangon and Shan’s AFC Cup woes reflect the state of Myanmar football?

The performance of Myanmar’s two representatives in this year’s AFC Cup does not exactly make for pleasant reading.

Far from it, in fact.

With one game remaining in the ASEAN Zone of AFC Cup 2019, both Yangon United and Shan United find themselves bottom of their respective groups with no chance of advancing to the knockout round.

Yangon have fared slightly better after picking up a shock 1-0 win over Hanoi FC on Match Day 2, although they would have expected more having reached the zonal semi-finals just last season.

Shan, on the other hand, are the only team in ASEAN with no points to their names following five consecutive losses, and face a tough test against Persija Jakarta on Wednesday in their quest to avoid the ignominy of going the entire campaign winless.

It was not too long ago that Myanmar was regarded as a rising force in Southeast Asia after reaching the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

But, after a disappointing group-stage exit by the senior national team at last year’s AFF Suzuki Cup, do Yangon and Shan’s woes accurately reflect where Myanmar football is currently at as a whole?

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan and pundit Shebby Singh delve deeper into the matter.

Where has it gone wrong for Yangon United and Shan United?